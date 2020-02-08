State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $293.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $165.98 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

