State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.80 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Garmin worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN opened at $96.20 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

