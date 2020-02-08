State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1,817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

