State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.96 Million Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Everest Re Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

NYSE RE opened at $282.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.01 and a 200-day moving average of $262.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $208.01 and a 1-year high of $285.85.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.