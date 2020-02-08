State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

