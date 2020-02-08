State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $344.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.10 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

