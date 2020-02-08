State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

