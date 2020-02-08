State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $295.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

