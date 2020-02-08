State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,031,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NDAQ stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

