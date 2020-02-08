State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,341 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co Inc worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.