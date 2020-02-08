State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,140 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.