State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,355 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $247.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

