State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,875 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

