State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,011 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,510,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

