State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,406 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,956,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 502,314 shares of company stock valued at $66,694,985 and sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $140.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

