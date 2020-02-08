State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,188 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

