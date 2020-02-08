State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 82,866 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of Terreno Realty worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 84.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of TRNO opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.