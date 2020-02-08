State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,852 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FMC by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.14 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

