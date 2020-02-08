State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,898 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

