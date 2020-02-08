Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.77 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Status has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gatecoin, Bithumb and OOOBTC. Status has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and approximately $29.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ovis, Koinex, HitBTC, Neraex, BigONE, DragonEX, IDAX, DDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Liqui, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, GOPAX, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin, TOPBTC, Upbit, DEx.top, ZB.COM, ABCC, Binance, Huobi, Tidex, OKEx, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDCM and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

