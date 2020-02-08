Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.20 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Poloniex and Huobi. During the last week, Steem has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and $2.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,847.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.35 or 0.04525865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00749627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 374,393,283 coins and its circulating supply is 357,419,189 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

