Stellar Price Hits $0.0712 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CEX.IO, Kuna and Upbit. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $478.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,078,787,291 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bitbns, Stronghold, Binance, Indodax, GOPAX, CEX.IO, Poloniex, HitBTC, BCEX, Upbit, BitMart, Bittrex, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Exmo, Sistemkoin, CryptoMarket, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, Huobi, Exrates, C2CX, Koineks, Ovis, OKEx, Kuna, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Liquid, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Kryptono, Bitfinex and RippleFox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

