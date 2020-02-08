Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Steris worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Steris by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steris stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

