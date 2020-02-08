Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $44.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $40.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $182.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.55 million, with estimates ranging from $189.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 178 shares of company stock worth $7,196 and have sold 5,156 shares worth $209,902. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $888.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

