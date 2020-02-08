Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0013

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Storm has a market cap of $9.59 million and $1.35 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, WazirX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.