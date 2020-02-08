Stratis (STRAT) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Stratis has a market cap of $40.09 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, HitBTC, Binance and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007457 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,674,752 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Binance, HitBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

