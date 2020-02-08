Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

MSFT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,197,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,855,164. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

