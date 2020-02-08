StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $403,011.00 and approximately $482.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,688,767,736 coins and its circulating supply is 16,275,573,382 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.