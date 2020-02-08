Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,761 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $183.89. 33,197,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,855,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

