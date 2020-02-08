Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 144,211 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Fidelity National Financial worth $55,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,889. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

