Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 357,875 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Docusign worth $56,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Docusign by 229.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 719.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Docusign during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.16. 1,510,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,546. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

