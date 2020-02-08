Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,725 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of CarMax worth $55,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. 1,019,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

