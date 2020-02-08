Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,090 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Principal Financial Group worth $63,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 733,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,462. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

