Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,269 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $54,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. 8,791,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

