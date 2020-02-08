Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Yum China worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 389,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $272,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,859. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

