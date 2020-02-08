Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Alliant Energy worth $53,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 1,240,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.