Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Cardinal Health worth $63,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

