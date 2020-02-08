Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 91,390 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $60,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

