Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Trade Desk worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $138.78 and a one year high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 10,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.08, for a total value of $2,130,024.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,108 shares of company stock valued at $55,688,381. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.