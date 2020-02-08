Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Xylem worth $53,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 805,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Xylem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 59,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 789,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 2,495,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.