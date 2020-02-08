Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,093,277 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 345.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093,277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of Medical Properties Trust worth $56,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 160,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. 3,427,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

