Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Cheniere Energy worth $55,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 226,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 122,678 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 2,266,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.