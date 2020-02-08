Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Ulta Beauty worth $56,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

