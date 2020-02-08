Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $53,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 239,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

