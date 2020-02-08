Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.48% of The Western Union worth $54,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 867.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

