Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of NVR worth $56,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $34.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,921.63. 20,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,847.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,678.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,562.02 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,603.12, for a total value of $6,550,472.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685,511.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,340,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

