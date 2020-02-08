Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Huntington Bancshares worth $62,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,311. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

