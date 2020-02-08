Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.71 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TD Ameritrade worth $52,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. 2,235,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,535. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

