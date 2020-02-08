Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.91 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of United Rentals worth $52,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after acquiring an additional 88,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Rentals by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. 816,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,364. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

