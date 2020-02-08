Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.50 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SS&C Technologies worth $53,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,013,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,092,000 after buying an additional 104,581 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 303,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,866. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

